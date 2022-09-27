Short Interest in Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Expands By 3,130.8%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 3,130.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Capita Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTAGF remained flat at $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Capita has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

