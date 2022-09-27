Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,545,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 147,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 347,509 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,972,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 126,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 146.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 854,079 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 58,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Stock Up 12.7 %

Shift Technologies stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 420.06% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $223.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shift Technologies

(Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.