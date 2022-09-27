SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.66

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.66 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 246061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGSOY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SGS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,407.50.

SGS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.36.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

