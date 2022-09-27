Secure Energy Services Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE:SES traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.36. 32,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -8.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.09. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$4.53 and a twelve month high of C$7.58.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$355.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 445,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,515,615.47.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SES. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.50.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

