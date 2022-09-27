Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $3.26 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,217,856 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,373,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,790,000 after buying an additional 606,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,150,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $2.61 on Tuesday, reaching $205.54. 2,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,189. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.75.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.