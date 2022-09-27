Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 30,446 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,446 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $130,586,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.38. 131,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,792,908. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $53.04.

