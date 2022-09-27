Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 256,213 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,220,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $151,914,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after buying an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after buying an additional 914,925 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,346. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.17 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

