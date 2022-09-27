Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Boston Partners grew its position in Sanofi by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,799 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sanofi by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,607,000 after purchasing an additional 506,752 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5,487.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 407,856 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,486. The company has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Cheuvreux cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

