Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 47,396 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 156.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,396 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.63. 68,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,682,551. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.65. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.86 and a one year high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.