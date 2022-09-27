Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New $3.99 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 99,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,825 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after buying an additional 5,053,994 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $124,184,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,116,000 after buying an additional 1,587,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $35.71. 476,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,092,524. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.