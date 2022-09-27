Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Shares of PM traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.83. 21,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,758. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

