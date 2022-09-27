Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in KLA by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of KLA by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 2.9% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,343. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,667. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.64. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.16.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

