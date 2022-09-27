Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $1,769,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,278. The company has a market capitalization of $217.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

