Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,169 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 217.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 24,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,490. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

