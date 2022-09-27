Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the August 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SAFRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €134.00 ($136.73) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Safran from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Safran from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

OTCMKTS:SAFRY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 291,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,838. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

