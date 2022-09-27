SAFE DEAL Price Hits $0.98 on Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $1,258.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00004918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00090281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00070061 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00031535 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00018618 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007736 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,217,863 coins and its circulating supply is 4,190,967 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P and its Facebook page is accessible here. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P.

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Deal Project started from an anonymous P2P exchange platform for coins, files & information powered by its own SFD coin. Now Project has grown into an ecosystem to build Dapps connecting classic coins with smart blockchains. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.