S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.73) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Numis Securities lowered their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 710.83 ($8.59).

Shares of SFOR opened at GBX 144.80 ($1.75) on Friday. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 110.39 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 850 ($10.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 142.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 246.73. The stock has a market cap of £812.43 million and a PE ratio of -14.06.

In other news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £44,212.50 ($53,422.55). In related news, insider Scott Spirit bought 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £44,212.50 ($53,422.55). Also, insider Mary Basterfield bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £26,600 ($32,141.13). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 150,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,399,192.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

