Rtw Investments, Lp Sells 300,000 Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Stock

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,975,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,248.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Landos Biopharma Trading Down 3.0 %

LABP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. 39,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,187. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landos Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LABP. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 49,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 169,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

LABP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Landos Biopharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

