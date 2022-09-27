Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.08

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 32633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROYMY shares. UBS Group lowered Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Royal Mail from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.67.

Royal Mail Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

Royal Mail Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.2698 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

