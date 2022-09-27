Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Up to $12.55

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.55, but opened at $13.11. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 4,556 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCKT. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.41. The company has a market cap of $876.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

