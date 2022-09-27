RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Director Purchases $52,350.00 in Stock

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,778.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

RLJ stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,590. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLJ. Barclays cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 567.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,861,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,009 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,447 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $10,806,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $8,326,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

