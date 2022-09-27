RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Declares Dividend of $0.06

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0644 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

RIOCF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.34. 7,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,359. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.72.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

