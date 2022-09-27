Reviewing Primavera Capital Acquisition (PV) and Its Peers

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) is one of 713 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Primavera Capital Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Primavera Capital Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primavera Capital Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 0.07, meaning that their average stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Primavera Capital Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primavera Capital Acquisition N/A 18.31% 4.55% Primavera Capital Acquisition Competitors 14.37% -62.15% 1.92%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Primavera Capital Acquisition N/A $20.88 million 28.33 Primavera Capital Acquisition Competitors $1.52 billion -$170.72 million 26.67

This table compares Primavera Capital Acquisition and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Primavera Capital Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Primavera Capital Acquisition. Primavera Capital Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primavera Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Primavera Capital Acquisition Competitors 112 590 917 18 2.51

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 83.11%. Given Primavera Capital Acquisition’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Primavera Capital Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Primavera Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Primavera Capital Acquisition peers beat Primavera Capital Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

