Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 348.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after buying an additional 466,966 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,542,000 after buying an additional 436,685 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $55,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Republic Services stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,985. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.15 and its 200 day moving average is $134.96. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.