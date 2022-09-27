Refined Wealth Management Purchases 35,054 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Refined Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares during the quarter. Overstock.com comprises approximately 3.0% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Refined Wealth Management owned about 0.32% of Overstock.com worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,975. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 3.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OSTK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Overstock.com news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,502.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

