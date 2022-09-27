Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up to $9.97

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.97, but opened at $10.41. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 1,927 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on RXRX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of -0.77.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,294.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $335,881.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $335,881.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,527.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,939 shares of company stock worth $1,398,851 over the last 90 days. 22.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 545.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 144,668 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 93,790 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 407.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

