RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on October 15th

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.5 %
RBC Bearings stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,376. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.34.
In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.31, for a total value of $1,822,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,603,245.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $373,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.31, for a total transaction of $1,822,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,603,245.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,725 shares of company stock valued at $16,603,295 in the last quarter.
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
