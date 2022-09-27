Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.75 billion-$68.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.74 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.10.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,375. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.31.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,464,000 after purchasing an additional 294,366 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 610,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,525,000 after purchasing an additional 48,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

