QV Investors Inc. Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,364.53.

NYSE AZO traded up $11.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,104.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,634.34 and a one year high of $2,362.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,181.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,102.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $35.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

