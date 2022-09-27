QV Investors Inc. Sells 167,142 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 617,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 167,142 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up 3.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $36,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 465,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 63,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,321. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Several research firms have commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

