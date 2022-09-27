QV Investors Inc. Sells 1,380 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $2,382,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 767,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $258,211,000 after acquiring an additional 175,080 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 51,568 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,022,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,940,000 after acquiring an additional 45,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $49,853.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,087.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,087.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,006 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

NASDAQ META traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.17. 508,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,474,876. The company has a market cap of $365.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.19 and a 1-year high of $355.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.61.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

