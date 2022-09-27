QV Investors Inc. Reduces Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 69.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,210,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after buying an additional 902,737 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,809,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $10,867,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,848,000 after buying an additional 148,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 82,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Methode Electronics

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 384,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,800,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of MEI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.32. 951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

About Methode Electronics

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

