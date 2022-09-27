QV Investors Inc. Has $18.67 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

QV Investors Inc. cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,628 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises about 1.7% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $18,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Centene by 145.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,454. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.75. 119,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,689,002. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average of $86.41. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

