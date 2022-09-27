PZ Cussons’ (PZC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 260 ($3.14) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

PZ Cussons Price Performance

PZ Cussons stock opened at GBX 197 ($2.38) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 202.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 200.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £844.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,188.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. PZ Cussons has a 52-week low of GBX 177.80 ($2.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 230.06 ($2.78).

PZ Cussons Increases Dividend

About PZ Cussons

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.73 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. PZ Cussons’s payout ratio is 67.67%.

(Get Rating)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.