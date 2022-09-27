Puzo Michael J Buys 1,627 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Puzo Michael J grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,820 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.48.

NIKE Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $95.47. 321,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,454,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

