Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PMO stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,582. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $15.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.