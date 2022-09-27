Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PMO stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,582. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 42,034 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,738,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

