PUTinCoin (PUT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. PUTinCoin has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $173.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PUTinCoin has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009953 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.07 or 0.00844571 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PUTinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance.”

