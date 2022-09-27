ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Down to $52.58

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.58, but opened at $51.40. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $51.42, with a volume of 222,048 shares traded.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 2.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Further Reading

