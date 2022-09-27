ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $56.97

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.97, but opened at $54.86. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $54.57, with a volume of 1,203,706 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

