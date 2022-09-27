ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) were down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 328,646 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 181,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 79.0% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 5.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $536,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 6.9% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 73.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

