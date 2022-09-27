ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Down 1.5%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.33. 91,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 29,334,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 457,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 246,310 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $4,347,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

