ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.36

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday. The stock traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 1236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

