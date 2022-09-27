Poodl Token Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (POODL)

Poodl Token (POODL) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Poodl Token has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poodl Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Poodl Token has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.



Poodl Token Profile

Poodl Token’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2021. The Reddit community for Poodl Token is https://reddit.com/r/POODLTOKEN. Poodl Token’s official Twitter account is @POODLETOKEN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Poodl Token

According to CryptoCompare, “POODL was created by a group of developers that decided to run the project like most meme-coins, pumped it, dumped it, and then abandoned it. This left the community in a rather difficult situation. Most tokens are simply left for dead after the first pump and dump, but POODL survived because the community saw potential in it and together, started a Telegram group to revive it. Pretty quickly people got interested in the project and the community started to grow exponentially. After reviving the token, creating an official site, and all of the necessary infrastructure, the community began to question where to go from here. See the full POODL timeline Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poodl Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poodl Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poodl Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

