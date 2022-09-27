Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.95

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 15517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Pontem Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Pontem

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNTM. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pontem by 9.1% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,474,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after buying an additional 288,812 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pontem during the second quarter worth approximately $12,324,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pontem by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,115,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 728,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Pontem by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 923,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pontem by 218.1% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 491,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 337,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Pontem Company Profile

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

