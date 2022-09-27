Polylastic (POLX) Trading Down 8.2% This Week

Polylastic (POLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Polylastic has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Polylastic has a total market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $151,930.00 worth of Polylastic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polylastic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Polylastic

Polylastic’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Polylastic’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Polylastic’s official Twitter account is @polylastic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polylastic’s official website is polylastic.io.

Polylastic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polylastic (POLX) Index is designed to track token performance within the ever-evolving Elastic Finance industry (EFi). Its index will include elastic cryptocurrencies, seigniorage tokens, algorithmic stablecoins, cash systems and whatever comes next. The index is weighted based on the value of community support measured by the number of stakers, as well as the market cap of the token.The POLX token is a deflationary, fee-earning token used for governance and weighting the index according to delegated stake. As the index performs and earns fees from growth, 100% of revenue goes toward purchasing the token on the open market, and removing it from the total supply forever. As the EFi space advances, the POLX token becomes more scarce.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polylastic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polylastic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polylastic using one of the exchanges listed above.

