Polkadex (PDEX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $203,987.00

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00006581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $203,987.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex launched on April 15th, 2021. Polkadex’s total supply is 3,141,810 coins. Polkadex’s official website is www.polkadex.trade. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polkadex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadex is a trading platform catered towards both the users of decentralized and centralized exchange markets. It provides two products initially, Polkadex Orderbook and Polkapool AMM. Polkadex Network allows traders to get the best of both worlds by providing a no KYC, feeless swaps and liquidity on AMM pool supported by perpetual liquidity mining program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

