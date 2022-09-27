Pivot Token Hits Market Cap of $141,632.82 (PVT)

Pivot Token (PVT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $141,632.82 and $792,738.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,970.93 or 0.99892202 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00058466 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010531 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00064993 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

