Pittards plc (LON:PTD) Plans GBX 0.50 Dividend

Pittards plc (LON:PTD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Pittards Stock Down 5.8 %
LON PTD traded down GBX 3.24 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 53.10 ($0.64). The company had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,507. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,725.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. Pittards has a 1-year low of GBX 48 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 74 ($0.89). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 57.35.
Pittards Company Profile
