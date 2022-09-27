Pittards plc (LON:PTD) Plans GBX 0.50 Dividend

Pittards plc (LON:PTD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pittards Stock Down 5.8 %

LON PTD traded down GBX 3.24 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 53.10 ($0.64). The company had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,507. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,725.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. Pittards has a 1-year low of GBX 48 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 74 ($0.89). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 57.35.

Pittards Company Profile

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

