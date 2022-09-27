Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Up 5.9%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.82 and last traded at $64.23. 92,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,287,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc raised its position in Pinduoduo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,724,000 after buying an additional 432,696 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 39,261 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 80,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also

