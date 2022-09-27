Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $33.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.
