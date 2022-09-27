Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $33.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 65.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

